Beautiful ranch home w/full walkout lower level backing to greenspace/baseball fields. No backyard neighbors!Spacious ranch includes inviting front porch, zero barrier entry, cathedral ceilings, LVP flooring, custom tile in entry & bathrms, white cabinetry & solid drs, pantry, quartz counters, tile backsplash,maintenance free deck (could include screened porch or 4 season rm call for quote). Kitchen is open w/lots of natural lighting, window above sink & dinette w/walkout to deck. Primary bath w/custom tile walk-in shower, huge closet, linen closet & custom tile flrs. Walkout LL is ready to be customized to your needs call to discuss pricing. Includes neighborhood park w/pickleball courts, bb courts, tennis, zip lines, splash pads & within 4 miles of Costco, Target, shopping & restaurants.