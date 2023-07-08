Minutes from Madison's east side, this great townhouse was newly built 2.5 years ago and has tons to offer! It's in a great location, near downtown Cottage Grove, restaurants, trails, and parks. You'll love the private entry, the 2 heated, underground parking spots and the open layout. The upper level features 2 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets and en suites. There's also a den and bedroom level laundry. The main level features a spacious kitchen, gas fireplace, and sun filled living area. Don't miss this great condo!
2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $319,900
