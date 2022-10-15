 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $258,000

Showings Start 10/14. This seller's job transfer is your lucky break to have this bright /light top floor corner unit with easy access to I-94. Beautiful high quality finishes, open layout and large windows throughout, , spacious kitchen and breakfast bar with quartz counters, plus pantry, SS appliances all under 1 year old!. Main bdrm with full bath and walk in closet. 2nd bdrm next to 2nd full bath. 9x6 den for your home office or ??. Nice size deck. Hi E Mitsubishi HVAC system, heated underground parking space with storage unit. Immaculate and easy to move right in. Quick closing possible. New parcel, no historical tax info. Current year's taxes have not been established.

