 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $254,900

2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $254,900

Less than one year New! Like new 2 bed 2.5 bath condo! Private entry, spacious open concept main level living space/kitchen. High end kitchen w/white quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Large living room w/stylish electric fireplace. Upper level: Primary suite w/private double vanity bath & walk in closet. Second bedroom, 2nd full bath w/double vanity. Upper Level Laundry, along with office/bonus room nook. 2 heated underground parking spots, along with 2 heated underground storage closets, all right next to one another. Tankless water heater. Quick & Easy access to I94.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics