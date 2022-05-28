2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $240,000

Stunning ground floor, end unit condo newly built 2021! Incredible taste and design touches throughout. Features you’ll love include: quartz countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new LVP flooring and new appliances (2022 and 2021) throughout. Plus lots of extras like tasteful pendant lights and easy, efficient temperature control with the Mitsubishi ductless heating/air system in each room. Work from home in the bonus office space. Enjoy the patio overlooking rare open space and convenient access to I-94. All of this with a low fee of $185/month! Don’t miss this one!