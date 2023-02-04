Under Construction - Finished February 2023 This gorgeous 2 BR condo is situated on the Vineyards of Cambridge. Enjoy zero entrance at the front and garage, Solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled shower, walk-in closets, LVT or engineered flooring and so much more. Enjoy your view of the vineyards while expanding your living space with your screened in porch! Enjoy a morning walk or bike ride around the development on the beautifully paved path! Located only 20 minutes from downtown Madison. The neighborhood is Wisconsin’s only housing development centered around a winery and vineyard!
2 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $424,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gets to decide what's in the "best interest of his family" as part of a separation agreement…
Yelp called the ranking an all-time list of the top pizza spots in the U.S. and Canada according to its reviewers.
The outside hitter was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference selection and joins three Badgers competing for playing time on the left side.
Three friends are collaborating on Trio Ramen in Middleton, hence the name.
The tube disconnection was "in a manner that would not happen accidentally," a St. Mary's executive told police.