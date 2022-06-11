 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $399,000

This gorgeous condo is situated on the Vineyards of Cambridge. Enjoy zero entrance at the front and garage, Granite countertops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and so much more. Your lower level has plenty of room for expanding your living space! Only condos in the state that are on a Vineyard! Wake up each morning and have coffee on your deck overlooking the vines. Then hop on the paved bike path for a ride or walk around the development! Located only 20 minutes from downtown Madison is Wisconsin’s only housing development on a winery.

