This gorgeous condo is situated on the Vineyards of Cambridge. Enjoy zero entrance at the front and garage, Granite countertops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and so much more. Your lower level has plenty of room for expanding your living space! Only condos in the state that are on a Vineyard! Wake up each morning and have coffee on your deck overlooking the vines. Then hop on the paved bike path for a ride or walk around the development! Located only 20 minutes from downtown Madison is Wisconsin’s only housing development on a winery.
2 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An alleged drunken driver charged with hitting and killing a man early Tuesday stopped after the crash and admitted to police “it was me, I did it,” then failed field sobriety and breathalyzer tests, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.
The Badgers volleyball team will play at the Kohl Center for the first time since 1998, the same year the venue hosted the NCAA Final Four.
Mark D'Onofrio, a former Penn State and Green Bay Packers linebacker, coached college defenses for two decades before taking time off following his exit from Houston in 2018.
The area's first self-serve taproom, opened in April in New Glarus.
Board members expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of input sought by the administration regarding changes to the Behavior Education Plan
The body was found off of Highway MM near the town of Rutland Wednesday afternoon.
The city of Madison plans to sell half of Yahara Hills Golf Course to Dane County. The county intends build a "sustainability campus" (think l…
A 34-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged in the deaths of six people who were found dead in January at a Milwaukee duplex.
"The PBJ Deli has decided not to renew our State Street lease and is now closed," reads a sign on the door. "We've enjoyed serving you."
'You just can't admit that you screwed up,' Judge John Roemer told man who police say later shot him dead
"What have you done really?" Wisconsin Judge John Roemer asked Douglas K. Uhde in 2005. "Nothing. You're 40 years old and what do you have?"