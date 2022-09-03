 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $999,000

Captivating views and quiet country living at its finest! Enjoy daily wildlife right from your bedroom windows. Lush ceramic tile floors throughout the main level and bedrooms. A dream kitchen designed for functionality with a large walk in pantry and plenty of cabinets and counter space. Both main level bedrooms features its own private bathroom and walk in closets. Enjoy your time year round in your in door, in ground pool! This home was designed with convenience in mind. Access the basement with your elevator. The basement is currently framed for two additional bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bath. Plenty of room in the basement to finish off how it suits you best. Measurements are approximate and should be verified by buyer if important.

