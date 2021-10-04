 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $99,900

Two bedroom cottage includes a 16X20 insulated garage/shop for car & toy enthusiasts, woodworking, hobbies, home business, etc., lends itself to many possibilities. Sitting on partially wooded .69 acres with gardening area. Enjoy eastern view of Green County’s rolling hills and year around recreation near Exeter Park and Sugar River. 1.5 mile drive to wildlife area. Property has been recently painted and stages of home renovations awaits a buyer to finish this project with your design visons and finishes in mind. The property is owned by an estate, (electrical upgrades and new well will be required). The estate is selling the entire property and its improvements “As Is” without any representations, guarantees or warranties.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sam Stange revisits his goal in an exhibition game against Minnesota Duluth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics