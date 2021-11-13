2. BACK IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Despite not practicing all week while marooned on the reserve/COVID-19 list following his positive test last week, quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) was activated as expected on Saturday and is set to start after missing last week’s loss to the Chiefs and watching from his couch as backup Jordan Love struggled in his first NFL start.

While the party line about the three-time NFL MVP being able to play well without any true practice work was repeated multiple times — “Like everybody has said, if anybody can do it, it’s definitely Aaron,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said — the fact of the matter is that Rodgers has not gone through a true full-fledged practice since the week of the team’s Oct. 24 win over Washington. The Packers did only jog-through sessions in advance of the Oct. 28 win at Arizona on “Thursday Night Football,” and Rodgers missed all the practices last week following his positive COVID-19 test and all of this past week’s practices while still quarantining.

Rodgers did take part in meetings via Zoom videoconference, but both LaFleur and Hackett acknowledged there is an element of the uncertainty as to whether Rodgers will be rusty.