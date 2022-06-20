 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1981

U.S. SENATE CONFIRMS OCONNOR

Sandra Day O'Connor waves as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in September 1981, shortly after her nomination to the Supreme Court is confirmed by the Senate. Walking behind O'Connor are, from left, Sen. Barry Goldwater, R-Ariz., Attorney General William French Smith, Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., and Sen. Dennis DeConcini, D-Ariz. 

Sandra Day O'Connor becomes the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

