195 pounds

Gabe Klatt

Beaver Dam's Gabe Klatt (top), pictured competing at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic on Dec. 18 at Beaver Dam High School, is ranked second in the state at 195 in Division 1.

GABE KLATT, SO., BEAVER DAM

Record: 43-1

With his only loss coming in his first match of the year (against Milton's state-ranked Kade Desormeau while competing at 182), Klatt, ranked second in Division 1 at 195 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has been on a roll. One of the top running backs in the state last fall (1,830 yards good for 13th in all of Wisconsin), Klatt hasn't missed a beat in terms of success while going from the gridiron to the grappling mat.

KADEN HOOKER, SR., WAUNAKEE

Record: 22-3

Hooker has been out for an extended period of time with an injury, but is ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Before his injury Hooker won the Gerald "Sarge" Marking Scramble and the Badger State Invitational. The senior, who will wrestle at UW-Parkside next year, finished sixth at state a year ago.

JACK CALLEN, SR., PORTAGE

Record: 33-8

A greatly improved wrestler throughout his four years in high school, Callen now finds himself ranked 10th in Div. 2 and poised to cap off his career in style. 

