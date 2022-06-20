 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1917

Jeannette Rankin

Former U.S. congresswoman Jeannette Rankin (R-Montana) prepares to leave Washington, June 2, 1932, for a speaking tour calling for a peace plank in the Republican and Democratic party platforms. As the first woman elected to Congress, she did not vote for war in 1917. 

Jeannette Rankin of Montana becomes the first woman elected to Congress.

