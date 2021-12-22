Considering the entire 2020 season was in jeopardy of not being played due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact the Badgers were even playing a postseason game deserved some amount of attention. A clash of styles made this matchup semi-interesting. But when the bowl’s sponsor is more interesting than the actual game, that tells you where this one fell on the hype-meter.
19 – 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl: UW 42, Wake Forest 28
Related to this story
My advice earlier this season when the University of Wisconsin football team clinched bowl eligibility — and this suggestion still stands — is…