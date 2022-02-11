182 pounds

CAEL WOZNIAK, SR., VERONA
Record: 32-8
The Wildcats senior won the Mount Horeb Invitational in December, defeating Brodhead/Juda's Cole Hoesly by decision. Wozniak, an honorable mention in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, enters the postseason after pinning Janesville Parker's Treveon Sanda to claim the Big Eight Conference title.
ELIJAH BAUER, SR,. DEFOREST
Record: 16-3
Ranked 10th in Division 1, Bauer is coming off a runner-up showing at the Badger Conference tournament.
KADE DESORMEAU, SR., MILTON
Record: 30-6
The winner over Bauer in the finals last Saturday, Desormeau is ranked fifth in Div. 1.
LUKE STATZ, JR., BARABOO
Record: 28-11
A sectional qualifier a year ago, Statz will be trying to make a return to the second weekend of the WIAA's postseason series — and maybe even write a Cinderella story as an unranked state qualifier.
DALTON HOEHN, JR., MAUSTON/NECEDAH
Record: 31-6
In and out of the rankings throughout the year, Hoehn is hoping to go on a run now that it's February, getting started on the right foot at last Friday's South Central Conference tournament by winning his bracket.