The matchup was the only thing that made a fourth trip in five seasons to Orlando worthwhile. It’s not like the Hurricanes were great — they were 9-3 entering the game — but I got to do a cool little story looking back at how much the playing field had evened out between these teams since they met 20 years earlier at Camp Randall Stadium. So maybe I was in the minority, but this bowl game was at least kind of intriguing to me.
16 – 2009 Champs Sports Bowl: No. 24 UW 20, No. 14 Miami (Fla.) 14
Related to this story
My advice earlier this season when the University of Wisconsin football team clinched bowl eligibility — and this suggestion still stands — is…