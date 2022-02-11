NICOLAR RIVERA, SR., STOUGHTON

Record: 42-0

Rivera is coming off a runner-up finish at 132 pounds at last year's WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament. The senior, who won the Badger Conference title a week ago, has wrestled at 126 as well, winning the Bi-State Classic and Cheesehead Invitational at that weight. He's ranked No. 1 in Div. 1 at 126 but will have to contend with the likes of Arrowhead's Wyatt DuChateau (No. 1 at 132), Elkhorn's Joey Showalter (No. 2) and Appleton North's Jake Stoffel (No. 3), the latter of whom has moved down a weight from 138 most of the year.

KYLER NEUBERGER, SR., BEAVER DAM

Record: 39-4

Neuberger is no chump, currently ranked No. 5. But he lost by technical fall to Rivera at Saturday's Badger Conference championships, showing that there's work to be done if he wants to make it to the top of the podium later this month. He's seeking his second straight trip to state after not making it as a freshman or sophomore.

CHANDLER CURTIS, SR., LODI

Record: 38-4

A flexible, versatile athlete who was the kicker, wide receiver and cornerback on the football team this past fall and is a pole vaulter in the spring, Curtis is ranked fifth in Div. 2. He took seventh at the 71-team Bi-State Classis in La Crosse over the holiday break and will be looking to improve upon a third-place finish at state in 2020 and a fourth-place showing a year ago.

BRADY GROENEWOLD, SR., HORICON

Record: 34-6

An honorable mention in the Div. 3 state rankings, Groenewold is seeking the first trip to state of his career. He is twice a regional champion and was a conference champion last weekend.