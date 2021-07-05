13 wins: April 6-20, 1987

It's a run that is etched into the memory of Brewers fans. The team had been picked to finish at or near the bottom of the AL East by just about every major publication during the preseason but bolted out of the gate with a winning streak, setting an American League record for most consecutive victories to open a season while tying the Braves for the longest season-opening run in MLB history.
Along the way, the Brewers created two of the franchise's most memorable moments. They'd won eight in a row when Juan Nieves took the mound in Baltimore on April 15 and threw what remains the only no-hitter by a Milwaukee pitcher and then, of course, there was the Easter Sunday rally when Rob Deer and Dale Sveum erased a three-run deficit with ninth inning home runs to clinch victory No. 12 — and trigger the first-ever George Webb burger give away.