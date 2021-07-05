 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
13 wins: April 6-20, 1987
0 Comments

13 wins: April 6-20, 1987

  • 0
Brewers vs White Sox 1987 - 13th win

It's a run that is etched into the memory of Brewers fans. The team had been picked to finish at or near the bottom of the AL East by just about every major publication during the preseason but bolted out of the gate with a winning streak, setting an American League record for most consecutive victories to open a season while tying the Braves for the longest season-opening run in MLB history.

Along the way, the Brewers created two of the franchise's most memorable moments. They'd won eight in a row when Juan Nieves took the mound in Baltimore on April 15 and threw what remains the only no-hitter by a Milwaukee pitcher and then, of course, there was the Easter Sunday rally when Rob Deer and Dale Sveum erased a three-run deficit with ninth inning home runs to clinch victory No. 12 — and trigger the first-ever George Webb burger give away.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Key West Mermaid Festival cut short by Elsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics