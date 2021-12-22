 Skip to main content
13 – 2002 Alamo Bowl: UW 31, No. 14 Colorado 28 (OT)
13 – 2002 Alamo Bowl: UW 31, No. 14 Colorado 28 (OT)

2002 Alamo Bowl - UW vs. Colorado

It was a strange season for UW, which won its first five games to climb to No. 19 in the rankings before dropping six of its next seven. They needed a 49-31 victory over Minnesota in the finale just to finish the regular season with a winning record. This Brooks Bollinger-led victory was a thriller but, again, these rankings are about the lead-up to the bowl and not the actual game. Bonus points for San Antonio, a great city, and the fact UW was back in a bowl game after missing out in 2001.

