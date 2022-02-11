126 pounds

CHASE BECKETT, SR., PORTAGE

Record: 36-3

A Division 2 state runner-up at 106 pounds as a sophomore in 2020, Beckett has a big target on his back entering the postseason circuit this year. He missed all of last season with a knee injury but has a regular-season résumé that has him ranked No. 1 in Div. 2 at 126 headed into regionals.

JADEN DENMAN, JR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND

Record: 28-8.

A third-place finisher in a loaded bracket at the Badger Conference tournament, Denman enters regionals as an honorable mention in the state rankings.

OWEN BREUNIG, JR., LODI

Record: 28-15.

Breunig checks in as an honorable mention in the state rankings, one of seven to represent the Blue Devils. He was a runner-up at last Saturday's Capitol Conference championships.

AUSTIN ZAMORANO, SR., HORICON

Record: 25-7.

Twice a sectional qualifier and on the heels of a runner-up showing for the Trailways Conference champion Marshmen, Zamorano is honorable mention in the state rankings.

BRAXTON KOHN, SR., DODGELAND

Record: 16-5

Kohn checks in at honorable mention in Div. 3 but is certainly a candidate to make it on through to the state tournament.