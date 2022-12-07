120822-wsj-opn-letters

We must accept differences in folks

Thank you for the Dec. 1 article “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

It’s good to try and understand the other point of view. After reading the article, I was intrigued by some inconsistencies.

Conservatives believe the media is controlled by powerful people who want control. Yet they get their information from the Internet, which is controlled by powerful people who want control.

We are tribal by nature, I agree. This leads to people being very judgmental, which is the root of the problem. When you make comments about people who are different from you, you are prejudging them. Behind every face, there is a story. Get to know the story before you ever judge the face.

When presented with information, use your critical thinking skills. Who is presenting the information and what are their biases? What are the facts and what are opinions? Where is the evidence for your facts? If there is no evidence to back up the claims, then it’s an opinion.

The bottom line is: How can we live together with all our differences? Stop trying to “normalize” society. What is normal to you may not be normal for someone else. Accept the differences in people.

Lisa Kass, Madison

We must accept differences in folks

Thank you for the Dec. 1 article “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

It’s good to try and understand the other point of view. After reading the article, I was intrigued by some inconsistencies.

Conservatives believe the media is controlled by powerful people who want control. Yet they get their information from the Internet, which is controlled by powerful people who want control.

We are tribal by nature, I agree. This leads to people being very judgmental, which is the root of the problem. When you make comments about people who are different from you, you are prejudging them. Behind every face, there is a story. Get to know the story before you ever judge the face.

When presented with information, use your critical thinking skills. Who is presenting the information and what are their biases? What are the facts and what are opinions? Where is the evidence for your facts? If there is no evidence to back up the claims, then it’s an opinion.

The bottom line is: How can we live together with all our differences? Stop trying to “normalize” society. What is normal to you may not be normal for someone else. Accept the differences in people.

Lisa Kass, Madison

Story about the right was balanced

I have complained often enough about leftist biased reporting in the Wisconsin State Journal and the mainstream media in general that I feel obligated to compliment the article in the Dec. 1 State Journal about conservatives, “Some on right see one nation, under attack.”

It described them as real people in all their complexity, instead of just caricatures. They have legitimate concerns, though many of us may not always agree with them. They are our fellow citizens and deserve to be listened to with some respect.

The article was an example of excellent journalism.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn

Railroad worker settlement is unjust

I’m outraged that President Joe Biden imposed an unjust settlement on railroad workers.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, deserves praise for bucking the Democratic establishment, supporting the workers and voting “no.” Only 15 Senators joined him, including Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., (but not U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison).

Also voting no were several right-wing Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to burnish his pro-labor image to run for president. The episode again shows workers have no reason to trust or support Democrats.

Rather that holding out for a better bill, Democrats made the hollow gesture of supporting a separate sick leave bill bound to fail. Even that called for only half the sick days workers sought.

Baldwin should use her transportation committee post to investigate owners’ mismanagement of our rail system. While making record profits, rail CEOs laid off a third of the workforce over the last seven years, causing the remaining workers to cover the work. Rail leaders’ inaction has allowed the tracks to fall into disrepair, increasing the danger of hazardous spills and other railroad accidents.

Baldwin and her colleagues must aggressively regulate the rails and not cave to rail bosses’ greed. Finally, we should consider public ownership of the railroads.

Harry Richardson, Madison

Leonhard wasn’t ready for head job

I know many fans were disappointed that Jim Leonhard was not hired as the new Wisconsin badgers football coach.

Leonhard, after being named interim coach, was closely observed during his seven games by the powers that be, namely athletic director Chris McIntosh. To me, Leonhard appeared more comfortable on the sidelines as defensive coordinator, greeting his players warmly as they came off the field. As head coach he did not, at least visibly, show the same enthusiasm.

McIntosh did not want to take a chance on a head coach with no experience, who would be learning on the fly at a high profile Big Ten school. Leonhard didn’t really distinguish himself during his seven games.

During a timeout during the Minnesota game, he was heard challenging his players to bring home Paul Bunyan’s Axe. They did not rise to the occasion.

McIntosh, I believe, didn’t think Leonhard was ready to be a head coach. He picked the best coach available out there, a proven winner, Luke Fickell. I believe it was an excellent choice. Time will tell.

Sidney Waldorf, Madison

Madison is worst choice for F-35s

In 2020, the Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard made the irresponsible decision to deploy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.

Based on environmental impacts and overwhelming public opposition, Madison was the worse choice for these jets. Legal challenges continue, yet the unwanted fighter jets are expected to arrive next year. Despite a hefty price tag, few funds will be provided for noise abatement. Instead, the Air Force and the National Guard are relying on the Dane County Airport to conduct impact studies and provide noise abatement measures to city residents.

The county recently began its so-called Part 150 Noise Study. Sadly, the airport, with the blessing of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, continues its anti-environmental policies. Noise impacts are based on an outdated federal noise standard that uses daily average noise levels. The airport and Parisi rejected requests from the Madison teacher’s union and neighborhood associations to determine peak noise levels and include all schools on the East and North sides of Madison.

It’s time to step up and ask the county airport, Parisi and our mayor to protect Madison residents.

Steven Klafka, Madison

Will district staff get a reprimand?

Just wondering — now that Jeffrey Copeland has been rightfully reinstated as principal at Sennett Middle School, what actions will be taken?

I read he will receive a “written reprimand” and will be required to undergo “professional development.” Will the administrators who approved his firing receive the same treatment? It seems they are more at fault and in need than the accused.

Rich Kuckkahn, DeForest