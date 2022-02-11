 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
120 pounds

Stoughton Coaches

Stoughton coaches, including co-coaches Bob Empey (middle) and Dan Spilde (right) react as Stoughton sophomore Brooks Empey (Bob Empey’s son) competes against Marshfield’s Sam Mitchell in the championship match at 195 pounds during the WIAA state wrestling tournament in 2019.

CHANCE SUDDETH, JR., STOUGHTON

Record: 40-5

Suddeth, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is angling for his first trip to state. He's coming off a Badger Conference title and he also won the Cheesehead Invitational on Jan. 8. 

PEYTON OBERG, FR., BARABOO

Record: 28-8.

The best may be yet to come for Oberg, who isn't ranked but will enter the postseason on the heels of an impressive 8-2 loss to Stoughton's top-ranked Chance Suddeth in the finals at the Badger Conference tournament. 

