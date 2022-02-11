120 pounds

Suddeth, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is angling for his first trip to state. He's coming off a Badger Conference title and he also won the Cheesehead Invitational on Jan. 8.

The best may be yet to come for Oberg, who isn't ranked but will enter the postseason on the heels of an impressive 8-2 loss to Stoughton's top-ranked Chance Suddeth in the finals at the Badger Conference tournament.