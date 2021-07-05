12 wins: Sept. 23-Oct. 12, 2018

The Brewers began the final month of the 2018 season third in the Central and five games back of the Cubs, but they shaved that deficit in half by going 12-7 over the next three weeks, taking four of six meetings against the Cubs during that stretch.

A 13-6 victory over the Pirates on Sept. 23 sparked a memorable run to the finish. Milwaukee closed the regular season with seven straight victories to tie the Cubs for the NL Central lead on the final day of the season and set up a one-game, winner-take-all playoff to decide the division title the next day at Wrigley Field. The Brewers won that one, 3-1, to make it eight in a row, before extending the streak to 11 with a three-game sweep of the Rockies in the NL Division Series.