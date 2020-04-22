12. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

Gutekunst has insisted that he’s not afraid to spend a high draft pick on a quarterback, even with Aaron Rodgers having four years left on his contract and plans to play into his 40s. Love has tantalizing potential and would benefit from sitting behind a future Hall of Famer just as Rodgers did behind Brett Favre. But given the team’s other needs, this would be a surprise at No. 30.
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9 a.m. until noon on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.
