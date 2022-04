There are actually two more Big Ten edge rushers beyond Karlaftis and Ebiketie who could be on the board and appeal to the Packers: The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ojabo and Minnesota’s Boye Mafe. Ojabo, who tore his Achilles’ tendon during his on-campus pro day in Ann Arbor, would be a colossal value given his talent, but the injury means he’s not going to help his team right away. The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Mafe, a two-year starter for the Gophers, is a work in progress but his potential is intriguing.