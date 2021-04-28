12. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The first major NFL prospect to opt out of the 2021 season, having decided last July, Caleb Farley (above) hasn’t played in a football game since Nov. 23, 2019. He was a two-year starter for the Hokies, redshirting as a true freshman after suffering a torn ACL in his knee. He ended up intercepting six passes in 23 career games, and teams like his prototypical size, speed and football instincts.