11 wins: June 22-July 3, 2021

Milwaukee's most recent streak included an 11-inning, walk-off victory against Colorado and two improbable routs of the Cubs along the way. On June 28, the Brewers and Cubs were tied at 4 heading into the eighth. The Brewers' offense put up 10 runs in the inning and won, 14-4, to go up two games over Chicago.
Two days later, the Cubs spoiled Aaron Ashby's debut by scoring five of their seven first-inning runs but managed nothing over the final eight innings as the Brewers, led by shortstop Willy Adames' grand slam, not only rallied back but went on an offensive rampage in a 15-7 victory.