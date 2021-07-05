 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 wins: June 22-July 3, 2021
0 Comments

11 wins: June 22-July 3, 2021

  • 0
Willy Adames

Milwaukee's most recent streak included an 11-inning, walk-off victory against Colorado and two improbable routs of the Cubs along the way. On June 28, the Brewers and Cubs were tied at 4 heading into the eighth. The Brewers' offense put up 10 runs in the inning and won, 14-4, to go up two games over Chicago.

Two days later, the Cubs spoiled Aaron Ashby's debut by scoring five of their seven first-inning runs but managed nothing over the final eight innings as the Brewers, led by shortstop Willy Adames' grand slam, not only rallied back but went on an offensive rampage in a 15-7 victory.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Key West Mermaid Festival cut short by Elsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics