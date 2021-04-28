 Skip to main content
11. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

With 28 pass break-ups and seven interceptions in three seasons, the versatile, athletic, ball-hawking Trevon Moehrig (above) could step in as a Day 1 starter and allow 2019 first-round pick Darnell Savage to move into the so-called “Star” position in new defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s system as more of a coverage player. The Packers have been enamored of late with TCU players, and Moehrig, who was last year’s Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, would be a terrific best-player-available pick.

