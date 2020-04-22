11. D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift

With Aaron Jones coming off a breakthrough season but also entering the final year of his contract, and head coach Matt LaFleur having said that he wants to add another running back, Swift appears to be the most well-rounded back in the draft. While University of Wisconsin star Jonathan Taylor was more productive and projects well to the next level, too, Swift’s pass-catching out of the backfield would make him a good fit for LaFleur’s scheme.

