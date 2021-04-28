 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

10. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Zaven Collins

Another fascinating option should the Packers decide to reverse course and use a premium pick on a position all-too-frequently neglected in past years, Zaven Collins (above) was a tackling machine as an every-down linebacker for Tulsa, finishing his three-year career with 244 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions. He has the size, speed, range and versatility to be a decade-long starter in the NFL.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Samsung's new laptops are almost cell phones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics