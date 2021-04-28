10. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Another fascinating option should the Packers decide to reverse course and use a premium pick on a position all-too-frequently neglected in past years, Zaven Collins (above) was a tackling machine as an every-down linebacker for Tulsa, finishing his three-year career with 244 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and five interceptions. He has the size, speed, range and versatility to be a decade-long starter in the NFL.