10 wins: Four times

June 8-18, 1973: The Brewers were three seasons removed from relocating from Seattle and still a long ways from being contenders when Jerry Bell held the Angels to two runs in a complete-game victory on June 8, 1973, to kick off the first 10-game winning streak in franchise history. By the time it finally ended with an 8-4 loss to the Red Sox in Game 1 of a double header on June 19, the fledgling Brewers held a 1/2-game lead in the AL East. They'd finish the season 74-88, 23 games out of first place.

June 9-17, 1978: Mike Caldwell pitched all 10 innings and Ben Oglivie drove in the winning run with a walk-off single to start the Brewers' second 10-game streak, which featured two more extra-inning victories, a walk-off home run by Robin Yount and two double-header sweeps.

July 11-22, 1979: Fresh off their first-ever winning season, the Brewers had their sights set on their first playoff appearance and made their case for it with a 10-game streak that included two walk-off victories and three games in which they scored at least 10 runs. Milwaukee would go on to win 95 games that season but it still wasn't enough to get past the Baltimore Orioles, who cruised to the East Division title with 102 victories.

Aug. 19-28, 2003: Manager Ned Yost's first team was not a good one by any stretch of the imagination but for a short stretch in late August, his Brewers were the hottest team in baseball. That streak included back-to-back walk-off victories over the Pirates, five saves by closer Dan Kolb and a four-game home run streak by Geoff Jenkins (above), who suffered a season-ending thumb injury in the final game of the streak.