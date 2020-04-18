10. Willie Buchanon, CB, San Diego State (No. 7 overall, 1972)

10. Willie Buchanon, CB, San Diego State (No. 7 overall, 1972)

Green Bay Packers Willie Buchanon 1973

The 1972 NFL defensive rookie of the year, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 1978, Buchanon might have been a Pro Football Hall of Famer if not for the career-altering broken left leg he suffered in October 1973. After helping the Packers to the NFC Central division title in 1972, the leg injury — in which Buchanon fractured both the tibia and fibula — was considered career threatening at the time, but Buchanon bounced back to play nine more solid seasons in the NFL — five more in Green Bay and four in San Diego. But those who watched him before his injury will always wonder just how good he might have been.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics