10. Willie Buchanon, CB, San Diego State (No. 7 overall, 1972)

The 1972 NFL defensive rookie of the year, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 1978, Buchanon might have been a Pro Football Hall of Famer if not for the career-altering broken left leg he suffered in October 1973. After helping the Packers to the NFC Central division title in 1972, the leg injury — in which Buchanon fractured both the tibia and fibula — was considered career threatening at the time, but Buchanon bounced back to play nine more solid seasons in the NFL — five more in Green Bay and four in San Diego. But those who watched him before his injury will always wonder just how good he might have been.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!