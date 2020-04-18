10. Willie Buchanon, CB, San Diego State (No. 7 overall, 1972)

The 1972 NFL defensive rookie of the year, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and a first-team All-Pro in 1978, Buchanon might have been a Pro Football Hall of Famer if not for the career-altering broken left leg he suffered in October 1973. After helping the Packers to the NFC Central division title in 1972, the leg injury — in which Buchanon fractured both the tibia and fibula — was considered career threatening at the time, but Buchanon bounced back to play nine more solid seasons in the NFL — five more in Green Bay and four in San Diego. But those who watched him before his injury will always wonder just how good he might have been.