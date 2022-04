There might not be a first-round tight end in this draft, but if one does go in the first 32 picks, it’ll be the 6-foot-3, 246-pound McBride, who caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and a touchdown and won the John Mackey Award as the country’s best tight end. He can get the job done both as a pass-catcher and a blocker, and while the Packers could wait until later to get a much-needed tight end (UCLA’s Greg Dulcich perhaps?), McBride is an interesting prospect.