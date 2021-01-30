10. Teryl Austin

Résumé: Now — Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach. Previously — The 55-year-old Austin has defensive coordinator experience with the Lions (2014-’17) and the Cincinnati Bengals (2018) and interviewed for the Tennessee Titans opening earlier this month before Shane Bowen was promoted. His Lions defenses were highly regarded and he’s interviewed for multiple head-coaching jobs in recent years.

Quote, unquote: “Him being a defensive coordinator, he’s seen a lot,” Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He’s played against some top offenses and been successful, so having a guy with that type of pedigree in your room and constantly him being in your ear about your technique, just having a real good coach, it’s been good for us in the secondary.”

