10. OGUNBOWALE/STONE

McDonald's all-Americans are few and far between in the state, but two from one family? In the same year? Arike Ogunbowale (above) and Diamond Stone are first cousins who dominated Wisconsin prep basketball in 2015. Ogunbowale led Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels to the WIAA Division 1 state title, scoring a record 55 points in the semifinals. Stone led Whitefish Bay Dominican to its fourth consecutive Division 4 state title, all with the 2,000-point scorer starting at center. Ogunbowale is more famous for leading Notre Dame to the NCAA women's title in 2018, hitting game-winning 3-point shots at the buzzer in both Final Four games. She is now in the WNBA. Her brother Dare is almost as well-known. He was a tailback at UW who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Stone played one season at Maryland and one in the NBA before his career stalled.