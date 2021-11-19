1. ZIMMER'S MAN

Mike Zimmer took over as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach in 2014, and ever since then, he and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have had an ongoing mutual admiration society that reconvenes each time they face off. That was no different this week, in advance of Rodgers’ 14th meeting with a Zimmer-coached Vikings team.
“Coach Zim is a great coach,” Rodgers said at midweek. “He always has something special for us.”
And yet, asked about his nemesis, Zimmer said of Rodgers, “He’s really hard to fool. He’s extremely smart. He takes all the time at the line of scrimmage that he can, especially on third down. Obviously, he’s got great vision and can put the ball any place that he wants to.”
Rodgers’ respect for Zimmer dates back to when he was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals and beat Rodgers and the Packers twice, in 2009 and 2013. And five of the nine losses the Packers have had to the Vikings with Rodgers at quarterback since 2008 have come against Zimmer-coached teams.
That said, since Matt LaFleur’s arrival in Green Bay, Rodgers-quarterbacked teams are 3-1 against Zimmer & Co. — although Zimmer did hand LaFleur his lone NFC North loss last year at Lambeau Field.
“They present a lot of different, challenging looks for you,” LaFleur said. “They play off each other well. And it’s a really good, sound scheme. They do a great job of keeping the ball in front of them. It’s hard to get explosive plays. I think it’s one of the best systems out there.”
Overall, Rodgers has completed 279 of 431 passes for 3,005 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions (100.7), and the Packers are 7-5-1 in the games he’s started against Zimmer — a stat that includes the 2017 game at U.S. Bank Stadium that Rodgers exited with a broken right collarbone in the first quarter.
“Every time we play them, they present something new,” Rodgers said. “It helps that they have a lot of the same guys over the years — Harrison (Smith) and (Anthony) Barr and (Eric) Kendricks have been in that system for a long time now — so they can throw a number of different things at you. And they always have some special wrinkle off of stuff that they've done on tape or done against us in the past.”