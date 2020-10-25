1. TURNOVER TROUBLES

As they enter the sixth game of the season, the Packers have forced only three turnovers: An interception by cornerback Jaire Alexander (above), a fumble recovered by outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and an interception by nickelback Chandon Sullivan. They enter today's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium tied for the fewest in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys, a year after tying for seventh-most in the NFL last season with 25 takeaways (17 interceptions, eight fumble recoveries).

“I think everything’s intertwined. A lot of it is just, when you get a batted ball or whatever it may be, maybe you get a ball out, just coming away with those opportunities,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said at midweek. “I know we’ve had some missed opportunities where we didn’t quite finish the play. We’ve got to capitalize on those. I think the more you can harass a quarterback and get after him, I think that leads to some of those potential turnover opportunities. We’ve got to keep just digging, man, and take it one play at a time.”

What defensive coordinator Mike Pettine wants to avoid is having his players chase takeaways and start taking unnecessary chances, putting the defense at risk for big plays.

“I mean, it’s just something that we constantly harp on,” Pettine said. “One of the things that is central to our system is do your job, good things will happen. And everybody understands what their 1/11th is and make damn sure that they’re getting their job done before they look to potentially do anybody else’s. It’s a cliché. It’s frustrating to say, ‘Hey listen, it’s going to come if we just keep pounding away, doing your job and hopefully the ball will come our way.’ But I just think we have the guys that can do it. We proved it last year.”