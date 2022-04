The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks came to Green Bay for one of the team’s top-30 visits and bears some resemblance to unhappy San Francisco 49ers do-everything weapon Deebo Samuel, whom some fans would like to see the Packers acquire in a trade. While Burks, who caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, has some growing to do as a route-runner, he has the kind of size, athletic ability and football skill set that would fit the Packers’ offense to a T.