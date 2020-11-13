1. TIME AFTER TIME

Ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was a firm believer in the value of winning the time of possession battle and running as many offensive plays as possible, with his target being 70 snaps in a game. With the Packers entering the week leading the NFL in time of possession at an average of 33 minutes, 19 seconds per game, and tied atop the NFC with a 6-2 record, that formula seems to be working for Matt LaFleur and this year’s team, too.

Except that’s not by design, LaFleur said.

“You just try to score as many points as possible. There’s never a specific number of plays you’re trying to reach,” said LaFleur, whose offense entered the week ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (395.9 yards per game) and third in scoring offense (31.6 points per game). “Obviously the more you have, typically the more you’re just staying on the field and moving the football and converting first downs. But certainly, the number of explosive plays can impact the number of plays you have. But it’s never something that we’re going in with a set number.”