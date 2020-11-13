1. TIME AFTER TIME

Ex-Packers head coach Mike McCarthy was a firm believer in the value of winning the time of possession battle and running as many offensive plays as possible, with his target being 70 snaps in a game. With the Packers entering the week leading the NFL in time of possession at an average of 33 minutes, 19 seconds per game, and tied atop the NFC with a 6-2 record, that formula seems to be working for Matt LaFleur and this year’s team, too.
Except that’s not by design, LaFleur said.
“You just try to score as many points as possible. There’s never a specific number of plays you’re trying to reach,” said LaFleur, whose offense entered the week ranked seventh in the NFL in total offense (395.9 yards per game) and third in scoring offense (31.6 points per game). “Obviously the more you have, typically the more you’re just staying on the field and moving the football and converting first downs. But certainly, the number of explosive plays can impact the number of plays you have. But it’s never something that we’re going in with a set number.”
Interestingly, the two games in which the Packers didn’t possess the ball more than their opponent were their Oct. 5 win over Atlanta and their Oct. 25 win over Houston. Against the Falcons, the Packers had a season-high seven plays of 20 or more yards; they had four against the Texans.
But in their two losses this season — at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18 and to Minnesota on Nov. 1 — the Packers tied their season-low with only three plays of 20 yards or more. Those were also the games in which the Packers scored the least points of the season.
“Every time we get the ball, we’re trying to go down and score — period,” said LaFleur, whose offense will face a Jaguars defense that ranks 31st with 30.9 points allowed per game. “Whether that’s one play — we all remember the one play that Aaron Jones had against the Lions, that (75-yard touchdown run, above) was a lot of fun. Or, if it’s an 18-play drive or however long it takes. It doesn’t matter. The objective on every drive is to go down and score.
“Certainly, when we get into situational ball, we’re a little bit more mindful of working the clock. If your offense is possessing the ball and going out and producing and scoring points, and then your defense is forcing the opponents (into) a three-and-out or just holding them in general, I think it’s a good overall team statistic.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!