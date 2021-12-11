1. TAKE IT ON THE RUN

For as good of a 1-2 punch as they believe they have in Aaron Jones (above) and A.J. Dillon at running back, the Packers entered the weekend’s games ranked 21st in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards per game (106.7) and 20th in yards per carry (4.08) — and with head coach Matt LaFleur seeking better production on the ground, especially in terms of explosive runs.

On the season, the Packers have just four runs of 20 or more yards: A 25-yarder by Dillon against Pittsburgh on Oct. 3; a 57-yarder by Jones at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, and a pair of big runs against the Bears in the first meeting at Chicago on Oct. 17 (a 36-yarder by Dillon and a 28-yarder by Jones). That means they haven’t had a big run in nearly two months.