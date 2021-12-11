1. TAKE IT ON THE RUN

For as good of a 1-2 punch as they believe they have in Aaron Jones (above) and A.J. Dillon at running back, the Packers entered the weekend’s games ranked 21st in the 32-team NFL in rushing yards per game (106.7) and 20th in yards per carry (4.08) — and with head coach Matt LaFleur seeking better production on the ground, especially in terms of explosive runs.
On the season, the Packers have just four runs of 20 or more yards: A 25-yarder by Dillon against Pittsburgh on Oct. 3; a 57-yarder by Jones at Cincinnati on Oct. 10, and a pair of big runs against the Bears in the first meeting at Chicago on Oct. 17 (a 36-yarder by Dillon and a 28-yarder by Jones). That means they haven’t had a big run in nearly two months.
“We haven't had a ton of explosive runs,” LaFleur acknowledged. “Anytime you get explosive plays, the probability of you scoring is a lot higher. Certainly, we’re going to try to hunt and find different ways to create explosives. I know we have the backs to get it done. (But) it really takes everybody to get that done. Obviously, it starts up front, winning the line of scrimmage with your O-line, your tight ends, and then a lot of those big blocks that spring backs in this league come on the second and third level from the wide receivers. It just takes everybody to get it done.”
Not only have there been no huge runs, but even getting a run of 10 or more yards has been difficult. The Packers have 23 of those on the season, but only five in the past four games: Three by Dillon, one by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and one by wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Jones’ last double-digit run was Oct. 28 at Arizona, when he had 10- and 16-yarders.
“I definitely do think that defenses are trying to stop that and are playing me a little bit different than they were before,” said Jones, who played against the Rams despite missing the previous week’s game with an ankle injury. “That’s something that I’ve definitely got to get back to — breaking those long runs, being explosive, being that home-run threat and putting pressure on the defense. That’s something that I look forward to getting back to.”