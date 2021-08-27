1. SUMMER OF LOVE

After missing last week’s game against the New York Jets — and the two joint practices the Packers had with them — No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love (above) apparently is cleared for takeoff after taking part in 11-on-11 work during both Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s plan is for Love to start and play at least the first half. If he can go into the third quarter, even better. Then No. 3 QB Kurt Benkert will take over and finish up.

The Packers went into training camp and preseason games wanting Love to get as much work as possible. That went down the drain when he suffered a right/throwing shoulder injury just before halftime of the preseason opener against Houston on Aug. 14. While there’s no making up for lost time, and Love will be the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers no matter what he does against the Bills, this is critical game action he desperately needs. One thing the coaches want to see? More decisiveness, which was one of the few drawbacks to Love’s debut against the Texans.

“Really, it’s (about) trust when you’re out there with these guys and it’s the first time — the trust of the system, the trust of the routes, the trust of the route depths, the trust of the timing (and) the footwork, everything,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think that as he gets that, he’ll be able to pull the trigger more and more and more. That’s just something that’s got to come with time.”