1. SPECIAL NEEDS

One of the easiest ways for a 5-1 team to lose to a 1-5 team is to have special teams disasters. It’s hard to imagine the Packers’ special teams units having more problems this week than they had in last Sunday’s win at Houston, but if they do, the Vikings’ chances improve immensely.

From JK Scott (above) having a punt blocked when personal protector Dexter Williams failed in protection — Williams was in that spot because Jamaal Williams, who normally does the job, was the No. 1 running back with Aaron Jones sidelined — to the Texans recovering a fourth-quarter onside kick that could have been catastrophic, to the return game giving them next to nothing with Tyler Ervin (wrist) inactive, the Packers had all kinds of issues on special teams while in Houston.

Oh, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby suffered a calf injury on his left (plant) leg that has thrown the kicking game into disarray.