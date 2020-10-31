1. SPECIAL NEEDS

One of the easiest ways for a 5-1 team to lose to a 1-5 team is to have special teams disasters. It’s hard to imagine the Packers’ special teams units having more problems this week than they had in last Sunday’s win at Houston, but if they do, the Vikings’ chances improve immensely.
From JK Scott (above) having a punt blocked when personal protector Dexter Williams failed in protection — Williams was in that spot because Jamaal Williams, who normally does the job, was the No. 1 running back with Aaron Jones sidelined — to the Texans recovering a fourth-quarter onside kick that could have been catastrophic, to the return game giving them next to nothing with Tyler Ervin (wrist) inactive, the Packers had all kinds of issues on special teams while in Houston.
Oh, and veteran kicker Mason Crosby suffered a calf injury on his left (plant) leg that has thrown the kicking game into disarray.
“I think for the most part our special teams have been solid. Obviously, this last game was not as good,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, stating the obvious. “You can never give up a blocked punt. Those are the mistakes that will come back to beat you. I know it’s never an excuse, we’ve had a lot of new guys have to take on more expansive roles in regard to special teams. We need them to continue to get better and better.”
Special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said long-snapper Hunter Bradley’s errant snap was high and to the right, which contributed to the block, but given that Jamaal Williams handled protection on Scott’s next punt, Dexter Williams was surely at fault, too. On the onside kick, Mennenga blamed himself for not having his guys prepared for that style of kick.
“Ultimately it always falls on me and I’m always trying to figure out how I can coach them better schematically and technique,” Mennenga said. “That’s a wake-up call we don’t want to experience ever again.”
