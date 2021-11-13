1. SPECIAL ATTENTION

Maurice Drayton stepped to the podium at midweek knowing what was coming — a bevy of questions about his special-teams units, particularly the field-goal unit that has run into so many problems this season, especially in last week’s loss at Kansas City. “I had a feeling you were going to ask that,” the Packers' special-teams coordinator said as he stepped to the podium for his weekly session with reporters.
For the next 10 minutes, Drayton did his best not to throw new long-snapper Steven Wirtel, punter/holder Corey Bojorquez (above left) or the team’s field-goal protection blockers under the bus. But while he spoke in generalities, it quickly became clear that, at least on the field-goal unit, kicker Mason Crosby (above right) — with six missed or blocked field-goal attempts this year after missing just two over the past two years combined — is not the problem.
Rather, from Wirtel (and before him, Hunter Bradley) not being precise enough with his snaps, to Bojorquez not getting balls down effectively, to the blocking unit failing in protection, the group as a whole has failed Crosby, Drayton said. Fixing it starts with this game against Seattle.
“We’re going to get it fixed. Committed to it. Have to,” Drayton said. “Mason Crosby deserves better. I owe him. We owe him. We’re going to make it happen.”
Meanwhile, the Packers know they need to get more from their return game. They lost kickoff returner Kylin Hill to a season-ending knee injury and have replaced him with Malik Taylor, while punt returner Amari Rodgers looked timid and nervous while causing a turnover against Kansas City. Head coach Matt LaFleur wanted to bench Rodgers, but Drayton talked him out of it and Rodgers responded with a 15-yard return.
“I’ve watched in this league young returners get broken early; I’ve watched young returners never become old returners because of things that have happened when they were young,” Drayton said. “It was important that Amari got back out there and caught that next punt — which he did, and he was able to return it for 15 yards. … I appreciate Matt for listening to me when we weren’t having our best day.”