1. SOMETHING IN THE AIR?

If it seems like something weird always happens to the Packers when they’re at Ford Field — especially during the first half of games — it’s not your imagination. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (above) has noticed, too — and he thinks it might be something in the indoor stadium’s air conditioning system.
“It might be in the AC that they got in there. They might be putting something in the AC, like some drowsy (expletive) or something,” Adams theorized at midweek. “Because, I don't know why, but it proves true every year since like 2015: We haven't done well in the first half, and we’ve got to go out and save our butts by playing as hard as possible in the second half.”
In last year’s regular-season finale, with a first-round playoff bye at stake, the Packers sleepwalked through the first half and trailed 17-3 at the break before rallying for a 23-20 victory on a walk-off field goal by Mason Crosby. (As head coach Matt LaFleur pointed out, the Packers never led in either of their wins over the Lions last season until Crosby made field goals as time expired.)
In 2018, under previous head coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers fell behind 24-0 at halftime in a 31-23 loss. In the 2017 finale, without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they were down 27-3 less than 2 minutes into the third quarter of a 35-11 loss. Even in the 2016 finale, in a 31-24 victory that marked the Packers’ sixth straight win to finish the regular season, they were down 14-10 at the break.
“That is something that Matt made us aware of,” Adams said. “So, it’s something that we definitely want to go in with a different energy starting off that game, just so we can get on the right foot, put ourselves in a good spot going into halftime, where we’ve just got to finish the game. We don’t want to be saying, ‘Hey, let’s finish’ — meaning come back from a huge deficit. We’ve put ourselves in a bad spot in multiple different ways, all phases, really, throughout the first half of some of these games or even the full game in a couple of them, really. So, we’ve just got to come out hot.”
