1. SOMETHING IN THE AIR?

If it seems like something weird always happens to the Packers when they’re at Ford Field — especially during the first half of games — it’s not your imagination. Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (above) has noticed, too — and he thinks it might be something in the indoor stadium’s air conditioning system.

“It might be in the AC that they got in there. They might be putting something in the AC, like some drowsy (expletive) or something,” Adams theorized at midweek. “Because, I don't know why, but it proves true every year since like 2015: We haven't done well in the first half, and we’ve got to go out and save our butts by playing as hard as possible in the second half.”

In last year’s regular-season finale, with a first-round playoff bye at stake, the Packers sleepwalked through the first half and trailed 17-3 at the break before rallying for a 23-20 victory on a walk-off field goal by Mason Crosby. (As head coach Matt LaFleur pointed out, the Packers never led in either of their wins over the Lions last season until Crosby made field goals as time expired.)