1. SHORT WEEK, QUICK TURNAROUND

There aren’t many things NFL players universally agree on. But their disdain for playing on Thursday Night Football has to be close to unanimous — even though they all like the bonus weekend off that comes with it.

“It's one of those Thursday games the league loves so much,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (above) said when asked how he feels about this matchup with the undefeated Cardinals. “They're obviously tough on the bodies, but we're looking forward to the challenge — and look forward to the three days off afterwards.”

Those days off are a lot more enjoyable when you win. The Packers’ challenge will be a bit greater, having to play without first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who tested positive for COVID-19, and No. 3 receiver Allen Lazard, who was deemed a high-risk close contact, but both teams are dealing with the same less-than-ideal preparation schedule.

This week, Packers coach Matt LaFleur made Tuesday a two-days-in-one session where the normal Wednesday (in the morning) and Thursday (in the afternoon) work was done and the team had a light jog-through instead of a usual practice. The team then had another walkthrough session Wednesday morning before leaving for Arizona around 1:30 p.m.