1. RUNNING FOR THEIR (PLAYOFF) LIVES?

Now, the Packers enter Saturday night’s NFC Divisional matchup with the San Francisco 49ers well aware that their defense’s biggest challenge is to stop the 49ers’ ground game, with versatile Deebo Samuel having added an additional wrinkle. No one has forgotten the 2019 NFC Championship, in which the 49ers ran circles around (and through) the Packers defense.

But just as important for Green Bay will be getting their own running game going, as productivity there generally portends playoff success for them.

“Every game — every game — you’ve got to have a run game. The two best things for an offense are to be able to run the ball and protect the quarterback. You do those two things, you're going to have a successful day,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said at midweek. “And for us, (running the ball) is just something that we’ve got to keep doing. We’ve got to be sure that we stick to our plan and if it is running the ball, then we’ve got to keep running the ball.

“In playoff football, you're going to have to run it, especially in the cold weather.”