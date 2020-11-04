1. RUN FOR COVER

Criticism and perpetual questions followed — just as they did in the last few days. But Clark insists that even on a short week, the requisite repairs have been made. He likened stopping the run to the not-so-fun part of a defense’s job, and pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers as the fun part. In order to have the fun, they have to do the work, he said. Perhaps they can against the 49ers’ beat-up backfield.

“I’ve been saying this all week as far as having the pass rush, turnovers, all that stuff … we can cover against anybody, we can rush against anybody,” Clark said. “The only way we’re going to be able to have those opportunities is if we’re able to stop the run. We ain’t going to do what we want to do unless we stop the run. My main message to everybody is we ain’t going to get where we want to be unless we can stop the run. So everybody’s got to get their mind right. That’s what everybody’s plan is going to be against us, and we’ve got to know that and we’ve got to have a mindset and be ready to do that.”