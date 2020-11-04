1. RUN FOR COVER

Kenny Clark is a patient, slow-to-anger kind of guy. The Green Bay Packers' Pro Bowl nose tackle isn’t one to fly off the handle, but he’s still mad about how horribly his run defense performed in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. At the same time, he’s convinced that the group will respond to its embarrassing performance.
“It does make us angry. It makes me angry,” Clark said. “It’s just disappointing. You put so much into a week and you think you’ve got a good plan. You have a couple good weeks stopping the run. And, I think we’ve been playing really well, especially these last couple weeks. And then we go out and play against the Vikings and we can’t stop the run.”
After surrendering whopping 226 total yards and four touchdowns from scrimmage to Vikings running back Dalvin Cook — 30 carries for 163 yards and three TDs, plus two receptions for 63 yards, including a 50-yard touchdown — Clark was well aware of the parallels being drawn to the last time the Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers, when they surrendered 285 rushing yards and were pounded in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19.
Criticism and perpetual questions followed — just as they did in the last few days. But Clark insists that even on a short week, the requisite repairs have been made. He likened stopping the run to the not-so-fun part of a defense’s job, and pressuring the quarterback and forcing turnovers as the fun part. In order to have the fun, they have to do the work, he said. Perhaps they can against the 49ers’ beat-up backfield.
“I’ve been saying this all week as far as having the pass rush, turnovers, all that stuff … we can cover against anybody, we can rush against anybody,” Clark said. “The only way we’re going to be able to have those opportunities is if we’re able to stop the run. We ain’t going to do what we want to do unless we stop the run. My main message to everybody is we ain’t going to get where we want to be unless we can stop the run. So everybody’s got to get their mind right. That’s what everybody’s plan is going to be against us, and we’ve got to know that and we’ve got to have a mindset and be ready to do that.”
