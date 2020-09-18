1. RENAISSANCE MAN

“It wasn’t anything super special, it was just some things that kind of hit my brain in the moment, went back and looked at a few more clips and just started incorporating them. When it comes down to quarterback play, it’s all about the rhythm and the timing and the balance. I feel like those three were pretty solid on Sunday, and the accuracy followed.”

“I mean, he's just phenomenal. He's so hard to play against, and so difficult to defend,” Patricia said at midweek. “One of the things I say about Aaron Rodgers all the time (is), he's so calm, he's just so collected the entire time he's out on the field. Certainly, as a coordinator going against him, trying to frustrate him or trying to stress him, you just can't affect the guy at all. And I think as I watch him the last several years, twice a year to play the guy, to just see his command and the way that he takes over the offense — and especially now in the second year watching the Minnesota game, even more so — the patience that he has to go through the play call, the checks, the adjustments, the take a look at a defense, the coverages, the fronts, he just moves all the pieces into the right spot so they can be successful. So, it is a major problem.”