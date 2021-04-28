1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

After Packers GM Brian Gutekunst punted on the deepest wide receiver draft in NFL history a year ago, when 36 receivers went overall (and six went in the first round) — but none went to the Packers, could this be the year that they add a wideout in Round 1? If they do, it’d mark the first time since Florida State’s Javon Walker was the team’s first-round pick in 2002. And Rashod Bateman (above), who initially opted out of the 2020 season, then chose to play (36 receptions, 472 yards, two touchdowns in five games) before opting out again, would be a worthwhile selection to break the streak.