1. PRINCE AKIEM

While Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes when the Packers and Bears met just 35 days ago, Green Bay’s running game carried the night during that prime-time matchup. With 182 yards on the ground — only their Week 2 output against Detroit (259 yards), and their rushing numbers the last two weeks against Carolina (195 yards) and Tennessee (234 yards) have been greater this season — Rodgers admitted his job had been made infinitely easier that night.
Of course, the Packers running backs’ jobs had been much easier that night, too, because the Bears were without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (above), who missed the game with a hamstring injury. And the Packers took advantage, running the ball up the middle frequently that night with Aaron Jones (17 carries, 90 yards) and Jamaal Williams (17 carries, 73 yards, one touchdown).
With Hicks back, expect tougher sledding for the Packers’ backs, even with rookie AJ Dillon having emerged as a third viable threat following his 124-yard effort against Tennessee last week.
“It creates a whole new dimension to their defense,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Hicks’ return. “Anytime a guy of that caliber isn't in there, it definitely leaves a hole. Not that the other guys aren’t talented players, because I’m not saying that. I think this is as talented of a front as we’ll see all year. It’s just, that guy, you just can’t replicate what he is able to do out there on the field. It’s going to be a big-time challenge for us.”
Added Rodgers: “Akiem is just a difference-maker. He’s a big body inside who just does so many things. He’s so stout against the run. It’s hard to move him. He’s just such a solid player inside.”